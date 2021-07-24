Left Menu

Delhi reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 66 new COVID-19 cases, 52 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 23:09 IST
Delhi reports 66 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 66 new COVID-19 cases, 52 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The city reported no death due to the disease on Saturday. It is the second time since the second wave of the pandemic that Delhi has recorded zero deaths. The city had reported zero deaths on July 18 also.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,35,844, including 587 active cases, 14,10,216 recoveries and 25,041 deaths. The positivity rate stands at 0.09 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

The bulletin said that 51,670 RTPCR tests and 24,638 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 2,31,87,570 tests have been done so far. It said 36,184 people were provided the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours and a total of 95,88,004 people have been vaccinated in the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021