Govt schoolteacher beaten up for sending lewd messages to student in Rajasthan

A government schoolteacher was thrashed by villagers for allegedly sending obscene messages and videos to a class 10 girl student in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Saturday. The accused teacher Suresh Kumar, posted in a secondary school in Fatehpur, had allegedly sent messages and videos to the girl, who informed her family about this, they said.

Her family members and other villages on Saturday reached the school and allegedly thrashed the teacher, police said.

Advertisement

''The victim studies in the same school in class 10 and the teacher had her mobile number for the purpose of online classes,'' police said, adding that the accused has been arrested under relevant sections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)