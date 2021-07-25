Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Syria
Updated: 25-07-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 02:20 IST
Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded in an attack on their armoured vehicle in northern Syria, and Turkish forces immediately launched retaliatory fire, Turkey's defence ministry said on Saturday.
"Our punitive fire against terrorist positions is continuing," the statement on Twitter on said. It did not specify where the attack occurred, but media reports said it was in the al-Bab area.
