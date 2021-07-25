Left Menu

Olympics-Swimming-Kalisz of United States wins gold in men's 400m medley

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 07:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 07:16 IST
Chase Kalisz of the United States won the gold medal in the men's 400 metres medley in a time of 4:09.42 at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Compatriot Jay Literland took the silver medal in 4:10.28 and Brendon Smith of Australia took bronze in 4:10.38.

