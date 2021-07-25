Left Menu

Contempt of court filed against cop absconding in abetment to suicide case

A contempt of court case has been registered against a suspended police officer, who is accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of a trader, police said on Sunday, adding he has been absconding for 10 months.

PTI | Mahoba(Up) | Updated: 25-07-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 13:31 IST
A contempt of court case has been registered against a suspended police officer, who is accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of a trader, police said on Sunday, adding he has been absconding for 10 months.

Suspended Superintendent of Police (SP) Manilal Patidar is carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest, Circle officer of Kulpahad Tejbahadur Singh. Last year on September 8, stone trader Indrakant Tripathi (44) was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds after he accused the then Mahoba SP of corruption. He died at a hospital on September 13.

Earlier, Tripathi's brother had alleged that Patidar demanded Rs 6 lakh from the victim and threatened to kill him or frame him in a case if the amount was not paid.

The SIT, however, concluded that Tripathi died by suicide. Patidar was suspended immediately after the incident and a vigilance probe was ordered into his wealth.

In this case, dismissed SHO Devendra Shukla, dismissed constable Arun Kumar Yadav, stone crusher traders Suresh Soni and Brahmadutt are lodged in Lucknow jail.

