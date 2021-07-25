NGT raps AAP government over fire incident in West Delhi, says no sensitivity shown

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the AAP government over a fire incident in a West Delhi factory, saying the administration has shown an utter lack of concern for human lives and that no steps have been taken to compensate families of victims.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel expressed surprise that despite the death of six persons, the offense registered is for 'attempt to cause homicide'. "The DM has informed that ex-gratia compensation of only Rs 50,000 per deceased has been announced but not paid. These startling facts show an utter lack of concern for the loss of human lives by authorities concerned. "It is further surprising that despite notice, Director Industrial Safety and the unit in question have not even cared to put in an appearance. DPCC has merely paid lip service by showing inability to provide any information on the subject," the bench said.

The green panel said there is a prima facie violation of environmental laws and victims are required to be compensated under section 15 of the NGT Act. However, before passing a final order in the matter, it is necessary to have authentic information about the factual position of the nature of activity and nature of the violation of law, the bench said.

The NGT constituted a committee comprising officials of the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, District Magistrate of West Delhi, Director, Industrial Safety and Health and DCP, Outer Delhi to ascertain the cause of the incident.

"The Committee may particularly ascertain whether any hazardous inflammable material was stored in the premises. CPCB and DPCC will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance," the tribunal said.

The first meeting of the Committee may be held within one week and it may visit the site and interact with the stakeholders, including the owner of the unit. Except for the site visit, the Committee will be free to conduct proceedings online, the NGT said.

The report may be furnished within one month by e-mail, the green panel directed.

The NGT took the matter after taking cognizance matter of a media report titled "Six killed in factory fire: Owner held, raids on to nab the second accused". "The report is to the effect that shoe and garment manufacturing unit was being run in West Delhi at Udyog Nagar and as a result of massive fire inside the factory six workers died.

"In all 12 workers were trapped out of whom six were rescued. Thirty-three fire tenders were sent to the spot and around 140 firefighters took more than six hours to control the huge fire. DCP, Outer Delhi, said that Forensic Science Lab team found charred remains but the victims are yet to be identified," the NGT noted.

