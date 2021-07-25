Japan's PM Suga, Tokyo governor Koike discuss Olympics, COVID-19 -Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike met on Sunday to discuss the Olympic Games being held in the capital and anti-coronavirus measures, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

Koike visited the prime minister's official residence, according to the report.

Advertisement

Japan bagged skateboarding's first gold medal and notched a surprise win in the pool on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)