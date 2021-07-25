Left Menu

Japan's PM Suga, Tokyo governor Koike discuss Olympics, COVID-19 -Kyodo

The meeting comes as Tokyo reported 1,763 new COVID cases in the capital on Sunday. Japan has won four gold medals so far, including skateboarding's first gold, and the wins offer organisers hope of boosting enthusiasm for the delayed Olympics among the Japanese public, who are labouring under a state of emergency in the capital amid elevated COVID-19 cases. But the pandemic continues to hang over the Games.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike met on Sunday to discuss the Olympic Games being held in the capital and anti-coronavirus measures, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

Koike visited the prime minister's official residence, according to the report. The meeting comes as Tokyo reported 1,763 new COVID cases in the capital on Sunday. Japan has won four gold medals so far, including skateboarding's first gold, and the wins offer organizers hope of boosting enthusiasm for the delayed Olympics among the Japanese public, who are laboring under a state of emergency in the capital amid elevated COVID-19 cases.

But the pandemic continues to hang over the Games. Olympic organizers on Sunday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases involving two athletes, six Olympic personnel, one member of the media, and one contractor. That raises the total connected to the Games to 132.

