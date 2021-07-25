Guj: Cop, Cong leader held for killing former's wife, burning body

A police inspector was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife, who had been missing for over a month-and-half from Karjan in Gujarat's Vadodara district, and burning her body with the help of an associate, an Ahmedabad Crime Branch official said.

He said a man identified as Kiritsinh Jadeja, who had unsuccessfully contested the Karjan Assembly bypoll in 2020 on a Congress ticket, was also arrested in connection with the murder.

''Inspector Ajay Desai of Vododara rural police was arrested for killing his wife Sweety Patel on the intervening night of June 4 and 5. He burnt her body in Jadeja's under-construction hotel at Atali village on Dahej highway in neighbouring Bharuch district. Desai and Jadeja have been charged with murder and destruction of evidence among other offences in an FIR lodged with Karjan police,'' Inspector DB Barad of Ahmedabad Crime Branch said.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch a week back and it was assisted in the probe by the state's Anti Terrorism Squad.

A Crime Branch release said the woman was strangled by Desai after she had a fight with him on the intervening night of June 4 and 5.

''Desai, on the morning of June 5, covered the body in a blanket and transferred it in his four-wheeler. Thereafter, around 11:30 am, he informed her brother about her going missing after the fight. Desai then took the help of Jadeja to dispose of the body by burning it in the backyard of an under-construction hotel at Atali village on Dahej highway that belongs to latter,'' the release added.

