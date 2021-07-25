Angad Bajwa has finals in sight, placed 11th after 3 rounds

India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa missed two targets out of 75 to be placed 11th on count back at the end of the third round in men's skeet qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday. He looks to be in search of a top-six finals spot.

Competing at the Asaka Range, Angad had scores of 25, 24, 24 in the first three series and will come back on Monday to shoot the final two series in the qualifying. Compatriot Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 71 and was placed 25th out of the 30 shooters in fray.

The men's skeet is the only event with Indian interest in shooting on Monday and the finals are scheduled for the afternoon.

