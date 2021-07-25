Left Menu

ICG rescues 215 people from flood-affected districts of 3 states

The ICGs helicopter has air dropped approx 100 kgs of relief material, including food packets and drinking water, for the stranded people, the statement mentioned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:29 IST
ICG rescues 215 people from flood-affected districts of 3 states
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued 215 people in districts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa that have been flooded due to heavy rainfall over the past week, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The ICG's disaster relief teams (DRTs) have reached the areas, which have been rendered unapproachable due to water inundation, especially in Chiplun and Mahad districts of Maharashtra and Umlijoog, Khargejoog, Bodjug Island and Kinnar village in Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka, it added.

With dedicated efforts, the DRTs have evacuated the stranded people from these areas to safety and provided required relief material, the ICG's statement added. At Goa, the ICG's aircraft have undertaken aerial assessment of Ganjem Dam, Usgaon and Codli areas. The ICG's helicopter has air dropped approx 100 kgs of relief material, including food packets and drinking water, for the stranded people, the statement mentioned. ''The ICG's efforts have translated in saving of 215 precious lives under the current rescue operation till today across these three states,'' it said.

The services of the ICG's air station at Ratnagiri are also being extended to the aircraft of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF) for airlifting of teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), relief material and facilitating rescue operations across the affected regions, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021