ICG rescues 215 people from flood-affected districts of 3 states
The ICGs helicopter has air dropped approx 100 kgs of relief material, including food packets and drinking water, for the stranded people, the statement mentioned.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued 215 people in districts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa that have been flooded due to heavy rainfall over the past week, according to an official statement on Sunday.
The ICG's disaster relief teams (DRTs) have reached the areas, which have been rendered unapproachable due to water inundation, especially in Chiplun and Mahad districts of Maharashtra and Umlijoog, Khargejoog, Bodjug Island and Kinnar village in Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka, it added.
With dedicated efforts, the DRTs have evacuated the stranded people from these areas to safety and provided required relief material, the ICG's statement added. At Goa, the ICG's aircraft have undertaken aerial assessment of Ganjem Dam, Usgaon and Codli areas. The ICG's helicopter has air dropped approx 100 kgs of relief material, including food packets and drinking water, for the stranded people, the statement mentioned. ''The ICG's efforts have translated in saving of 215 precious lives under the current rescue operation till today across these three states,'' it said.
The services of the ICG's air station at Ratnagiri are also being extended to the aircraft of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF) for airlifting of teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), relief material and facilitating rescue operations across the affected regions, it said.
