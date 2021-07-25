Left Menu

Amid dip in COVID-19 cases, MPPSC preliminary exam held

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:23 IST
Amid dip in COVID-19 cases, MPPSC preliminary exam held
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Preliminary Test 2020 was held on Sunday amid a fall in coronavirus cases, officials said.

MPPSC Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Ravindra Panchbhai told PTI that just one candidate, in Katni district, disclosed to the invigilator that he was infected with COVID-19, after which separate seating arrangement was made for him.

The exam was postponed two times earlier due to the pandemic.

MP reported 12 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

