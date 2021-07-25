Left Menu

Fake call centre busted in UP, 30 held for duping people with promise of loans

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:37 IST
The Uttar Pradesh police busted a fake call centre and arrested 30 people, including 14 women, for allegedly duping people by promising to provide them loans against their insurance policies, officials said on Sunday.

Under 'Operation 420', the police’s cybercrime cell and the Kotwali police on Saturday busted the fake call centre operating from Noida, police said.

“The accused used to collect the data of insurance policy holders whose policies were on the verge of maturity. The gang then used to convince the gullible policyholders not to encash the money and extent the policy for which they would get more incentives and loans,” Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said.

The accused used to get the money transferred into their own accounts, he said.

The fraud came to light after one of the victims, Sagar, a resident of Model town, filed a complaint in this regard.

The police further said 19 mobile phones, 14 cordless phones, a car, among other material, used in the commission of crime, were seized from the possession of the accused.

SSP Pathak added that the gang has duped over 1,000 people.

