Men barge into Jahangirpuri house, rob cash & jewellery

A group of men, some of them wearing masks, barged into a house in Northwest Delhis Jahangirpuri, threatened a 17-year-old girl who was alone at that time, and robbed Rs 10 lakh cash and jwellery, police said Sunday.The incident took place Friday evening when the girls parents were at their shop, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 22:21 IST
A group of men, some of them wearing masks, barged into a house in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, threatened a 17-year-old girl who was alone at that time, and robbed Rs 10 lakh cash and jwellery, police said Sunday.

The incident took place Friday evening when the girl's parents were at their shop, they said. Police said three-four unidentified men allegedly broke into the house and threatened the girl at knife point, made her sit in a corner and then searched the cupboard for cash and jewellery.

Police said the entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the accused have been identified and efforts being made to nab them.

After the incident, the girl called her uncle who then informed the police. The girl did not sustain any injury during the incident, police said.

The family alleged that around over Rs 10 lakh cash and some pieces of jwellery was missing from the house, the police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the suspects, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

