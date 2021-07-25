PoK legislative elections marred by irregularities, violence: 2 dead

Voters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir cast their ballots on Sunday to elect the region's legislative assembly, in an election marred by allegations of irregularities and violence that killed at least two workers of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party.

The gates of polling stations were closed to new voters at 5pm. However, those inside the polling stations were allowed to cast their ballot. The polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm.

Advertisement

India has previously slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to alter the status of the militarily occupied region has no legal basis.

The assembly has a total of 53 members but only 45 are directly elected, while five seats are reserved for women and three are meant for the technocrats.

A tough triangular competition involving Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is expected.

Counting started soon after the voting ended, officials said.

Citing informal results, Dawn News TV said that so far four candidates of PTI and one each of PML-N and PPP have won.

Earlier in the day, at least two PTI workers were shot and killed in clashes with PPP activists at a polling station in Charhoi area of Kotli district.

The two men were shot dead by unidentified persons, police said.

Also, at least four soldiers were killed while three soldiers and a civilian driver were injured when their vehicle plunged down a ravine off a curvy mountain road in Laswa area of the region, the military said in a statement.

The soldiers were part of army troops deployed to help maintain peace during the elections.

The injured have been evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care, according to the army.

In another incident, five police constables were injured after Jamaat-e-Islami activists attacked them with batons at the Dhal Chakhya polling station of Jhelum valley district.

Region’s Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd.) Abdul Rashid Sulehria condemned the killing in Kotli and said action will be taken against whoever is involved.

Voting in some polling stations of other constituencies was temporarily suspended due to incidents of violence. Several people were reportedly injured in clashes and a number of political activists were also detained by the police.

There were also reports of scuffles in Bhimber, Bagh and other areas of PoK as well as Peshawar, Gujranwala and other cities of Pakistan where polling stations were set up for refugees.

Sulehria told the media that despite incidents of violence the overall atmosphere was peaceful.

''I am satisfied with the law and order situation during the election,'' he said, adding that the turnout was expected to be over 56 per cent.

Elaborate security measures have been taken and army troops deployed to maintain peace during the elections.

Meanwhile, the PPP has alleged that PTI workers were using force to influence the voting process.

In a letter to the election commission's secretary, PPP's Central Election Cell incharge Taj Haider said that the chief polling agent for the LA-30 constituency was arrested ''immediately after the start of polling in order to influence the election of our candidate''.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that her party workers are standing firmly and exposing the ''vote thieves''.

PML-N candidate Raja Farooq Haider claimed that the law enforcing agencies are ''collaborating'' with PTI candidate.

''Complaints of polling agents being prevented from entering polling stations and closure of polling are increasing,'' PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted.

She said complaints had been filed with the Election Commission on what she has termed as ''irregularities'' in various constituencies.

Traditionally, the ruling party in the country wins the elections in Pok.

The last general election for PoK Legislative Assembly was held in July 2016 and won by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI has nominated candidates for all the 45 constituencies, while PML-N and PPP each issued tickets to candidates for 44 seats.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the radical Islamist party which was banned in April by the Pakistan government for its violent activities, is contesting on 40 seats. The TLP was not de-registered by the Election Commission of Pakistan even after the ban, enabling it to take part in the elections.

Thirty-three constituencies are located in PoK, while 12 seats are for refugees settled in different cities of Pakistan.

Apart from the ticket holders of different political parties, a total of 261 independent candidates are also in the race for the 33 constituencies in PoK, while 56 independents are vying for the 12 refugees’ seats.

There are over 3.2 million eligible voters who can elect 45 members of the assembly for a five-year term.

According to a poll survey of Gallup Pakistan, 44 per cent of people support Prime Minister Khan's party while its nearest rival PML-N has the support of 12 per cent voters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)