Left Menu

Unnamed persons booked in murder case of BKU leader in UP: Police

PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 25-07-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 23:11 IST
Unnamed persons booked in murder case of BKU leader in UP: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against unnamed persons in connection with the alleged murder of a Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, police said Sunday.

The body of Laxman Pandey (50), a former vice-president of the BKU, Sant Kabir Nagar, was found late Saturday night from outside the Baurvyas village, Bakhira police station SHO Manoj Kumar said. He was attacked on the head and the neck with sharp-edged weapons, and prime facie it seems that he was murdered, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Additional SP Santosh Kumar said police personnel have been deployed in the village, and the culprits would be arrested soon.

BKU workers blocked the Mehdawal-Siddharthnagar road during the day in protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021