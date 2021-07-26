Rabid dog bites 6 in UP’s Shamli
As many as 6 people were bitten by a rabid dog in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday when the dog entered a residential locality in Kandhla, they said.
The injured were given medical treatment, police added.
