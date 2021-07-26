Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Kovind lays wreath at Dagger War Memorial in J-K's Baramulla

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation and laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Kovind laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, to pay tributes to all soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Remembering the soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation with indomitable courage and valour, the President said: "The nation salutes the soldiers and officers of the 19th Infantry Division, who have been safeguarding our borders in the most hostile terrains under adverse weather conditions as our frontline troops. They have scripted exceptional stories of indomitable courage, bravery and sacrifice." "This Dagger War Memorial evokes profound respect for the brave fighters who laid down their lives for the safety and security of our country. I am sure that this memorial will educate the people of India about the highest values of the Indian Army and inspire them. Jai Hind!" he added.

Advertisement

Earlier, President Kovind was scheduled to visit Dras on Monday on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil conflict of 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial.The President arrived here on Sunday for a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.According to the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President on Tuesday will grace and address the 19th Annual Convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar.Remembering the sacrifices and valour of heroes of the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said their bravery motivates the country every day."We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day," tweeted Prime Minister Modi. The Indian Armed Forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)