5 die of snake bite in UP's Ballia

Five people, including a six-year-old child, have died of snakebite in different areas of the district, police said on Monday.

Manish Rajbhar (22) of Navagai village in Chitbaragaon, Shobha (28) of Atrauli Karmauta village in Nagra, and Vivek (14) of Ibrahimabad Naubrar village in Bavaria have died of snakebite since Sunday night, police said.

The six-year-old son of Anand God of Dalki No. 1 in Dokti and Raj Kumar Sharma (18) of Haripur village in Khejuri also died due to snake bite, police added.

