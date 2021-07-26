Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Elephant kills man in Rishikesh

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 26-07-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 14:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI
An elephant killed a man on the Rishikesh-Neelkanth Road here, police said on Monday.

Manish Dobriyal (28), who hailed from Satpuli in Pauri district was trampled to death by an elephant on the Rishikesh-Neelkanth road on Sunday night, Lakshman Jhoola Police Station in-charge Pramod Uniyal said.

The matter was reported to police by Dobriyal's friend Shubham Dobhal who was with him at the time of the incident, Uniyal said.

Police rushed to the spot immediately after being informed but the body could be picked up only on Monday morning after the elephant left the area, he said.

The road passes through Gauhri range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

