Haryana Police arrests wanted criminal from Rajasthan

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 15:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Haryana Police arrested a wanted criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, from Rajasthan on Monday.

Sanjeet alias Sunny, a resident of Sunaria Kalan in Haryana's Rohtak district, was wanted in more than eight cases of murder, attempt to murder, and loot, a police spokesperson said.

"He is a prime accused in the murder case of a teacher, who was killed on June 14, at Alipura village in Jind district," the official said.

"The accused along with his two aides had shot dead Suresh, a key witness in a murder incident," he added.

One of his associates was arrested on July 5, the spokesperson said.

