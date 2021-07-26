Haryana Police arrests wanted criminal from Rajasthan

The Haryana Police arrested a wanted criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, from Rajasthan on Monday.

Sanjeet alias Sunny, a resident of Sunaria Kalan in Haryana's Rohtak district, was wanted in more than eight cases of murder, attempt to murder, and loot, a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

"He is a prime accused in the murder case of a teacher, who was killed on June 14, at Alipura village in Jind district," the official said.

"The accused along with his two aides had shot dead Suresh, a key witness in a murder incident," he added.

One of his associates was arrested on July 5, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)