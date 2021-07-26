Woman, her mother stabbed by man in Rajasthan

A woman and her mother suffered serious injuries when a man allegedly stabbed them in Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Monday, police said.

“Primary investigation revealed that Aasif, 22, had an affair with the 21-year-old woman for some time and wanted to marry her. However, she refused the marriage proposal which annoyed him.

“Today, he entered her rented house and attacked her with a knife,” Station House Officer, Kotwali police station Jitendra Singh, said.

When the woman’s mother rushed to her rescue, the accused also hit her, he said.

Both mother and daughter received multiple injuries and were taken to the district hospital from where they were referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur in critical condition, Singh said.

A hunt has been launched to nab the accused, he said.

