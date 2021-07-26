Two men arrested for duping Amazon of lakhs: UP police

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested two Haryana-based men who allegedly duped e-commerce giant Amazon of lakhs of rupees, officials said on Monday.

The accused, both natives of Hisar district in Haryana, were arrested by officials of the Cyber Crime police station in Noida who were investigating the case, they said.

The accused have been identified as Anil alias Alok Singh (27), a B.Sc graduate, and Sachin Jain (30), a Class 12 pass, the UP police said in a statement. ''The duo had created at least 99 accounts on the Amazon website using forged identification. They had linked several bank accounts of various banks to these Amazon accounts which were used by them to order electronic products. It would either be prepaid or cash on delivery (COD) orders,'' the statement read.

''However, after receiving the goods, they would sell them off at cheap prices in Delhi's Gaffar Market and then contact Amazon, saying they wanted to return the products as they were 'defective','' it added.

According to its policy, the company would send their delivery partner to pick up the defective product and refund the money, the police said. ''But the duo would collude with the delivery agents who fraudulently marked these orders as 'picked up' on the database and get them a refund in the bank accounts linked with their Amazon accounts,'' the police said.

After the arrest, the UP police has frozen the multiple bank accounts linked to the 99 Amazon accounts of the duo, according to the statement.

These frozen bank accounts had Rs 26 lakh in them, the police said, adding further investigation in the case in which the FIR is lodged at Noida's Sector 36 Cyber police station is underway.

