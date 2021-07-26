Left Menu

Sajan Prakash finishes fourth in Heat 2, 24th overall

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing fourth in Heat 2 here on Monday.

Prakash, who clocked a personal best of 1:56:38 in Italy last month to breach the A mark for Olympic qualification, could only manage 1:57.22 to finish 24th among 38 swimmers. The top-16 progressed to the semifinals.

Prakash will compete in the 100m Butterfly on Thursday.

The other Indians at the Olympics, Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj, have already exited the competition.

