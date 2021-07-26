Headless body of woman found in Vasai, murder case registered

The headless body of an unidentified woman was found on Monday at Booigaon beach in Vasai, police said.

A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered after the corpse was found packed in a suitcase, an official said.

Probe was on to ascertain the identity of the woman and nab those behind her killing, he said.

