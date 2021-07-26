Maha: Woman advocate files rape case against 2 lawyers

Left Menu

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR on charges of rape and molestation against seven persons, including two lawyers and five others, on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman advocate who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the main accused under the pretext of giving her better salary in their legal firm, an official said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:17 IST
Mumbai Police has registered an FIR on charges of rape and molestation against seven persons, including two lawyers and five others, on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman advocate who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the main accused under the pretext of giving her better salary in their legal firm, an official said on Monday. In her statement to police, the woman alleged that she was promised Rs 1.50 lakh monthly salary by the main accused, who is a lawyer, at his firm in south Mumbai.

The main accused promised to provide her with the letterhead of the firm and an appointment letter and raped her at the office, the Marine Drive police station official said quoting the FIR which was registered on Saturday. She claimed that another lawyer and five members of staff used to molest her inside the office, he said.

A case was registered against the two lawyers and five staff members under sections 376 (rape), 380 (Theft in dwelling house), 385 (extortion), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said. No arrest is made so far, he said, adding that the police are verifying the allegations and will take appropriate action. PTI ZA NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

