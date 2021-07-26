Left Menu

Olympics-Fencing-ROC's Pozdniakova wins gold in women's individual sabre

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:32 IST
Sofia Pozdniakova of the Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the individual women's sabre fencing competition on Monday.

Sofya Velikaya, also of the ROC, took silver, and Manon Brunet of France claimed bronze.

