PTI | Ballia | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:53 IST
Courts orders registering case against UP minister over assault on women
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A court here has ordered registering a case against Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla in connection with an alleged assault on women in April this year.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court passed this order on Monday on the application moved by one Rani Devi under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, woman's counsel Manoj Rai Hans said.

He said Devi had complained that she and other people, including women, of different villages had gone to the house of Shukla, the minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs, on April 5 April for providing free textbooks and other assistance by schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act. The minister got enraged and at his instigation, the women were assaulted and humiliated by his supporters, Hans said, women's clothes were also snatched.

Devi has accused Shukla, his brother Aadya Shukla, in-charge of Ballia Kotwali police post Bal Mukund Mishra, 25 supporters of the minister and 25 police personnel over the alleged assault on the women.

