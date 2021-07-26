Left Menu

KLO chief booked under UAPA for calling Mamata 'outsider'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:08 IST
KLO chief booked under UAPA for calling Mamata 'outsider'
  • Country:
  • India

Terror group KLO's chief Jibon Singha was booked under the stringent UAPA for allegedly terming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an ''outsider'' and referring to the West Bengal government and the Centre as ''foreign'' governments, a police officer said on Monday.

Besides the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Special Task Force of the state also imposed charge of sedition against Singha alias Tamir Das for making the comments, a video of which went viral on social media, he said.

In the purported video, the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) chief could be heard backing Union Minister John Barla's statement demanding a separate state comprising the areas in the northern parts of West Bengal.

''We have started a case against Jibon Singha in connection with the video where is seen saying such things. We are trying to find out the source of the video and are investigating the matter,'' an officer of the STF said.

KLO, declared a terrorist group by the Centre, came into existence in 1995 after members of the Koch-Rajbongshi community of the All Kamtapur Students Union (AKSU) organised an armed struggle for liberation, demanding a separate Kamtapur nation, carved out of India.

As per their demand, the Kamtapur nation would include six districts of West Bengal -- Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda, four districts of Assam, and Bihar's Kishanganj district, and Jhapa district of Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021