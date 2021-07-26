Olympics-Gymnastics-Russian Olympic Committee win men's team gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:17 IST
- Japan
Russian Olympic Committee claimed the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic gymnastics competition in the men's team event on Monday.
Japan took the silver with the bronze going to China.
