MP Lokayukta cops nab two officials in Sagar and Indore for bribery
Two government officials were caught for alleged bribery in Sagar and Indore districts by the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment, officials said on Monday.
Sagar's Lokayukta SPE Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Singh Yadav said Women and Child Development (WCD) project officer Anurag Dubey, posted in Rahatgarh, was held in a trap on Monday while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe for appointment of a person as Anganwadi assistant.
In Indore, Cooperative Department senior inspector Pramod Tomar was held while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person in order to sort out a complaint against the latter, Lokayukta SPE Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel.
Tomar had sought Rs 15,000 from the complainant, and he had received Rs 5,000 on July 23 itself, Baghel said.
Dubey and Tomar have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.
