Over 1,000 gelatine sticks, 3000 detonators seized from abandoned building in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:04 IST
  • India

Hyderabad, Jul 26 (PTI): Police have seized huge quantity of explosive materials like detonators andgelatine sticks from an abandoned building in neighbouringVikarabad district on Monday, a day after a19-year-old shepherd was injured in a mysterious blast at his house.

As many as 3,000 detonators, 1,160 gelatin sticks and 800 metre electric wire stored in the building atPeddemul was seized, a police official told PTI.

The shepherd has been undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital here and hiscondition remains critical, the official said.

Police said they suspected that he suffered injuries due to explosion of a detonator which he allegedly brought from the abandoned building.

During the course of investigation police seized the explosives.

It seems the 19-year-old was trying make some explosive substance to kill wild boars, when the blast occurred.However, the cause of explosion and other details will be known only after recording his statement, the official added.PTI VVK BN BALA BN BALA

