Look out circular issued against Maninder Singh Sirsa, police tells Delhi court

The Delhi Police on Monday told a local court that a look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against Shironani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa in the investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as secretary-general of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC). The Delhi Police told the court that the step had been taken in compliance of court's earlier directions.

"In continuation of the previous status report submitted before the court and in compliance of order dated July 9 of the court, it is submitted that LOC of alleged Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been opened. The investigation of the case is in progress," Delhi Police said. LOC "is opened" to effectively monitor the entry or exit of persons who may be required by law enforcement authorities.

During the last hearing, the Metropolitan Magistrate court had asked the Delhi Police to ensure that Sirsa does not flee the country amid the ongoing investigation into complaint against him. The court was hearing complainant by Bhupinder Singh, who is a member of SAD (Delhi) led by Paramjit Singh Sarna, after it was informed that there is apprehension that Sirsa "is a flight risk".

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr Pankaj Sharma had said that in view of the apprehension expressed on behalf of the complainant and "for the interest of a proper investigation, investigation officers are to ensure that accused person does not flee from the course of justice". The court had also sought further progress report from Delhi Police.

Advocate Sanjay Abbot, counsel for the complainant, earlier submitted that accused has already sold his properties and "is in the process of fleeing as soon as flights resume". It was also submitted that the investigation agency has not taken appropriate steps to prevent him from doing so.

Delhi Police had earlier informed the court the LOC of the accused persons has not been opened as they are joining the investigation as and when asked. The Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing (EOW), which is investigating the matter, had said in the report that "allegations of unjustified payments from Golak Funds to M/s Raja Tent and Decorators and other companies are being probed along with other misappropriation through bogus bills".

A Delhi court had in November last year, following a complaint by Bhupinder Singh, directed the EOW to register an FIR against Sirsa, who at the time of the incident in 2013 was the general secretary of DSGMC. The complainant had said that Sirsa had allegedly "caused a wrongful loss of public funds". (ANI)

