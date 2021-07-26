Left Menu

Southern Rly GM briefs Chief Secy of projects in Kerala region

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:33 IST
Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas on Monday held a virtual meeting with Chief Secretary V P Joy and briefed him about various rail development works in progress in the Kerala region.

Thomas highlighted the status of land acquisition for the major doubling projects like Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari, Ernakulam-Kumbalam, Kumbalam-Turavur and sought the state government's support for expediting handing over of land required for their completion.

''Deliberations were held on the flagship projects of Kerala government such as Angamaly Sabarimala new line and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Silver line projects.

The General Manager also sought the intervention of the Kerala government in fast-tracking closure of Level Crossings, ROB/RUB works and removal of encroachments from Railway land,'' a Railways press release said.

The General Manager also thanked the Chief Secretary for the support extended to the Southern Railway for vaccination of its employees against COVID-19.

He sought continued support from the government for taking the vaccination program further to ensure complete vaccination of all Railway employees and their family members.

B G Mallya, Additional General Manager of Southern Railway, along with Principal Heads of various railway departments, also participated in the virtual meeting.

