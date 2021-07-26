Arunachal governor, CM pay tribute to Kargil war martyrs

Itanagar, Jul 26 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday paid homage to the martyrs of the 1999 Kargil War on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’. Both the governor and the chief minister also virtually interacted with the Army personnel manning the Line of Actual Control between India and China. The chief minister paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil war at a programme in Chuje Army establishment in Tawang district. “Today the entire nation pays homage to the Kargil martyrs, the sacrifices made by them as the true sons of the soil will not be forgotten and continue to serve as inspiration to all ranks and files of the great and brave Indian Army” Khandu said. Thanking the Army for serving in one of the most difficult and hostile terrains of Arunachal, the chief minister said that the Arunachalees greatly value their role in guarding the borders.

Highlighting that the bonhomie between the Army and the civilians in Arunachal Pradesh is “unmatchable”, Khandu said, both the local population and the defence personnel go the extra mile to help and support each other as and when needed. Asserting that Arunachal Pradesh will always be with the Army for whatever help and assistance is required, the chief minister said, “A befitting reply has to be given to any enemy who tries to disturb the territorial sanctity of our great nation”.

Earlier in the day, Khandu laid a wreath at the Tawang War Memorial in remembrance of the martyrs of the Kargil War. The day was also observed at Raj Bhawan here which was attended by the Governor and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor highlighted the challenges, which the soldiers had faced in the war and recalled the valour and supreme sacrifice of 527 fallen heroes of the Armed Forces, whose bravery and heroism resulted in defeating the Pakistani troops from the Kargil heights.

“It was an extremely important war for India from the military point of view. But for the Indian victory in the Kargil War, India would have completely lost access to its Ladakh Region,” the governor said. Deputy Chief Minister Mein said that the victory of the Kargil War will continue to inspire several generations. Addressing the Army troops in different locations including Walong, Mechuka, and Tawang, the governor urged them to keep every inch of the country secured.

The governor recalled the valour and sacrifices of the Kargil War heroes and their sense of duty for maintaining sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. The governor complimented the Army personnel deployed in Arunachal Pradesh for their operational efficiency and excellent environmental initiatives.

He appreciated their efforts for instilling confidence and affinity amongst the local population and also building an amicable bond amongst the armed forces and the civil society.

Mishra urged upon the personnel of various Army Mountain Divisions to motivate and prepare local youth for recruitment in the armed forces.

While joining the occasion virtually from Tawang, the chief minister saluted the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice to make Operation Vijay successful.

