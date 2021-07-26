Left Menu

Kalyan Dombivali civic body to set up disaster response force

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@KDMCOfficial)
The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Thane district on Monday said it would set up a disaster response force for which volunteers would be recruited at the ward level.

KDMC PRO Madhuri Phophle said the members of the proposed disaster response force would be trained by experts, while some of them will be ''outsourced''.

