Kalyan Dombivali civic body to set up disaster response force

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Thane district on Monday said it would set up a disaster response force for which volunteers would be recruited at the ward level.

KDMC PRO Madhuri Phophle said the members of the proposed disaster response force would be trained by experts, while some of them will be ''outsourced''.

