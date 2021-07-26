Left Menu

Thane, Navi Mumbai civic bodies send relief teams to Raigad, Chiplun

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday started a drive to collect essential items to help those affected by the floods and landslide in Raigad district and asked people to donate generously.

The TMC, in a release, said people in Mahad-Poladpur, where Taliye village was flattened by a landslide, and other areas inundated after incessant rains required mineral water, clothes, towels, food items and grains, blankets, diapers, sanitary napkins, candles, torches etc.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said it had sent a team of 43 people as well as a group of 20 volunteers to Raigad for relief work.

Three medical teams of TMC have also left for flood-affected Chiplun, with Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malavi stating that the decision was taken on the directions of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Eknath Shinde.

A NMMC team has also left for Chiplun, PRO Mahendra Konde said.

