Son arrested for killing mother in Hazaribag district

Hazaribag (Jharkhand) A 26-year old man was arrested in Hazaribag district for allegedly killing his mother after she refused to give him money, a top police officer said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Chattibariatu village under Keredari police station on Sunday. According to FIR filed by the victim’s husband, their son slit the throat of the 55-year-old woman with a sharp weapon. The accused was on Monday produced in the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Hazaribag, which remanded him to judicial custody. The woman and his son had set up an eatery in the village. After returning home on Sunday, the accused demanded money from his mother and attacked her because she refused to pay the amount. When he tried to escape, the villagers caught hold of him and handed him over to the Keredari police, the officer said.

According to the complaint, the accused used to regularly demand money from his mother and wife money for consuming liquor.

