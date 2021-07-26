Left Menu

3 held for duping internet users by sending bogus pop-up notices

The three accused -- Gabrial James, Ram Kumar Selvam and B Dhinushanth -- were arrested from Tamil Nadu by a team of Delhi Polices Cyber Cell, which camped in the region for over a week and travelled over 2,000 kilometres between Chennai, Trichi, Coimbatore, Udhagamandalam to finally apprehend the three men, they said.

3 held for duping internet users by sending bogus pop-up notices
Three members of a gang were arrested for allegedly duping internet users by sending bogus pop-up police notices and asking them to pay a fine, claiming they were watching illegal pornographic content, police said on Monday. The three accused -- Gabrial James, Ram Kumar Selvam and B Dhinushanth -- were arrested from Tamil Nadu by a team of Delhi Police's Cyber Cell, which camped in the region for over a week and travelled over 2,000 kilometres between Chennai, Trichi, Coimbatore, Udhagamandalam to finally apprehend the three men, they said. The trio operated on the behest of their mastermind, B Chanderkant, who is based out of Cambodia and is Dhinushanth's brother, the police said. A probe was initiated after a few people reported on the social media about being issued police notices alleging they were watching pornographic content, and that it is a banned activity. The notices alleged that owing to viewing banned activity, all the files in the computer of the victims had been blocked. They were also asked to pay Rs 3,000 as fine, according to the police. These victims also added that they were only conducting routine searches on their web browser and had not searched any pornographic content, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy, ''Action was initiated suo moto after registration of an FIR on the basis of social media inputs. The technical analysis of bogus pop-up notices showed that they were being routed through foreign locations. ''However, the money trail led to multiple accounts operating from Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, a team was despatched to Tamil Nadu. Since, the accused used bogus addresses for opening accounts, the team camped in the region for over a week and travelled over 2,000 kilometres between Chennai, Trichi, Coimbatore, Udhagamandalam, and several other places to finally apprehend three men including the local mastermind -- B. Dhinushanth.'' When Dhinushanth was questioned, he told the police that the technical part of the entire operation, which included hosting bogus police notices and its targeted display to internet users, was being handled by his brother, B. Chanderkant, who operated from Veal Pon, near Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh, the officer said. ''In the investigation conducted so far, more than 20 bank accounts were found to be used to route the defrauded money. Cheating of more than Rs 30 lakh has been accounted for through identified UPI IDs and QR codes used in the bogus notices over a period from February to June this year. ''Dhinushanth disclosed that the cheated money was being moved out from the banking system through cryptocurrencies by his brother Chanderkant,'' he said.

The police said the matter is being further investigated to unravel the complete money trail as it is suspected that more accounts are being used to hide the money trail.

