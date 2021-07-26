Defence minister, top military brass pay tributes on Kargil Diwas

Left Menu

The Journey of the Victory Flame across the country commemorates 50 years of triumph in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation.The Indian Army said on Twitter 26 July Kargil Vijay Diwas epitomises the Saga of Valour of our soldiers during Kargil War.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 21:09 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the top brass of the armed forces on Monday paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, saying their valour and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered by the nation.

On the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Singh visited the National War Memorial here and laid wreath in the memory of the soldiers.

''Their supreme sacrifice will always be remembered and inspire coming generations,'' he said on Twitter.

Army Chief General M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar and Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain also laid wreaths at the National War Memorial.

As many as 527 soldiers laid down their lives while over 1,300 suffered injuries during Operation Vijay as the Indian Army repulsed an attack by Pakistani intruders in the Kargil sector in 1999.

The army chief tweeted: ''On the solemn occasion of the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember and pay tributes to our fallen heroes who ensured the territorial integrity of our nation.'' ''The nation will always remain indebted for the valour and sacrifice of our bravehearts,'' Naravane said.

This year's Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations coincided with the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame' reaching the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. The 'Journey of the Victory Flame' across the country commemorates 50 years of triumph in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation.

The Indian Army said on Twitter: '' ‘26 July’ Kargil Vijay Diwas epitomises the Saga of Valour of our soldiers during Kargil War”. The gallant soldiers of Indian Army triumphed over Pakistani Invaders with undaunted courage and determination,'' it said.

