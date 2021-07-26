Left Menu

Rajasthan govt undertake cadre revision of state police to increase posts

The Rajasthan government has decided to undertake a cadre revision of the state police to increase the number of posts from 867 to 997.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for the purpose. According to the proposal of the home department, the new cadre of the Rajasthan Police Service includes 997 posts.

The Rajasthan government has decided to undertake a cadre revision of the state police to increase the number of posts from 867 to 997.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for the purpose. The posts of various pay scales created or abolished after the last fixation of the state police service cadre have been included, an official statement said. According to the proposal of the home department, the new cadre of the Rajasthan Police Service includes 997 posts. Of the total posts, two posts are of higher super time scale, 137 of super time scale, 111 of selected pay scale, 140 of senior pay scale and 607 posts of ordinary pay.

The decision of the chief minister will provide better opportunities for promotion to a large number of police officers, the statement said.

