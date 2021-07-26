Left Menu

Barcelona and Neymar reach legal settlement over disputes

Spanish media said the club were demanding more than 16 million euros USD 19 million from the player, while Neymar wanted Barcelona to pay him nearly 50 million euros USD 59 million.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:33 IST
Barcelona and Neymar reach legal settlement over disputes
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona and former striker Neymar have reached a settlement to end labour disputes and a civil case that were pending between the parties, the club said on Monday.

Barcelona said in a statement ''it has ended out of court in amicable fashion the various labor and civil litigation cases that were open with the Brazilian player.'' The club did not release details, saying only that the settlement involved three labor disputes and a civil case.

The two parties had sued each other over matters related to his contract. Spanish media said the club were demanding more than 16 million euros (USD 19 million) from the player, while Neymar wanted Barcelona to pay him nearly 50 million euros (USD 59 million). The club said ''a transactional agreement between the club and the player has been signed'' to end the legal cases.

Neymar, now with Paris Saint-Germain, played for Barcelona between 2013-17. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021