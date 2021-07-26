Iraq paramilitary group says drones target one of its ammunition stores
The U.S.-led military coalition which supports Iraqi forces against Islamic State militants said it had not carried out any air strikes in Iraq or Syria in the last two days. Iraqi security officials did not immediately comment. The group targeted is part of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, the state-affiliated paramilitary grouping, and is not viewed as one of the hardline pro-Iran factions that dominate the PMF.
An Iraqi paramilitary group said on Monday one of its ammunition depots came under drone attack near the southern city of Najaf.
