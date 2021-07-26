Left Menu

INS Tabar participates in Russia's Navy Day celebrations

On the occasion of the 325th Navy Day celebrations of the Russian Navy, INS Tabar participated in the parade held at St Petersburg in Russia.


Russian Navy honouring Indian Navy's INS Tabar . Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of the 325th Navy Day celebrations of the Russian Navy, INS Tabar participated in the parade held at St Petersburg in Russia. According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, INS Tabar reached Russia on July 22 and the celebrations were held on July 25.

Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation, D B Venkatesh Varma on July 23 visited the ship and was briefed by the Commanding Officer regarding the present deployment. The Ambassador conveyed his appreciation for the role played by the Indian Navy in guarding our sea frontiers and in further strengthening the friendly India-Russia relations.

Vice-Admiral Sergei Yeliseyev, Deputy Commander of Russian Navy's Baltic Fleet visited Tabar on July 23. He was received onboard with a Guard of Honor. Later, he expressed deep appreciation to the Indian Navy for the participation of the ship in the important event for the Russian Federation Navy (RuFN). He conveyed that the two Navies have strong bilateral relations and wished for more frequent mutual interactions. The Commanding Officer presented the Admiral with the ship's crest on the conclusion of the visit.

The Commanding Officer, Captain Mahesh Mangipudi on July 24 paid homage at the historic Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery in St Petersburg. On July 25, the 325th Navy Day of the Russian Navy, the ship joined the column of ships in the Naval Parade reviewed by Vladimir Putin, the President of Russian Federation. Over 50 ships, motor boats, submarines, 48 airplanes and helicopters of naval aviation took part in the parade.

Post Navy Day celebrations, Tabar will participate in Exercise INDRA scheduled to be held on July 28-29 in the Baltic sea with two Russian Navy ships. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

