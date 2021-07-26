Left Menu

SGPC claims religious code of conduct violated during Uttarakhand CM's visit to gurdwara

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:47 IST
SGPC claims religious code of conduct violated during Uttarakhand CM's visit to gurdwara
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday claimed that the religious code of conduct was violated during Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's recent visit to Gurdwara Sri Nanakmatta Sahib.

The SGPC is the apex religious body of the Sikhs.

SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said the gurdwara has its own code of conduct which no one should violate, according to a statement.

It said the violation of the gurdwara's code of conduct has hurt the Sikh sentiments.

Kaur said a letter would be written to the management committee of Gurdwara Sri Nanakmatta Sahib in Nanakmatta in Uttarakhand seeking clarification on the matter.

She said Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has also constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter and submit a report.

