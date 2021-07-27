Left Menu

Maha: Criminal who had jumped bail in murder case held after 35 years

A wanted criminal, who had jumped bail in 1986 in a murder case, was arrested by Trombay police from a slum in south Mumbai after almost 35 years, an official said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 00:32 IST
Maha: Criminal who had jumped bail in murder case held after 35 years
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted criminal, who had jumped bail in 1986 in a murder case, was arrested by Trombay police from a slum in south Mumbai after almost 35 years, an official said on Monday. The accused, Prakash Murarilal Ratan alias Pakya (59), who now earns his living by selling garlands, had been living in the slum in the Cuffe Parade area for the last 20 years by changing his identity with his son, he said. Pakya had allegedly stabbed a goon to death in the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar area way back in 1984 over an old rivalry. He was arrested but managed to secure bail in 1986. However, he never appeared before the court for hearing, following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, the official added. The accused was produced before a court on Monday which remanded him in judicial custody, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021