Suspect in killing of money lender held in Ghaziabad

A suspect in the killing of a money lender here earlier this month was arrested on Monday after an encounter with police, officials said.The Murad Nagar police arrested the accused, Ankit, after the exchange of fire at the embankment of Ganga canal near Nahal village.The encounter took place around 3 pm in which one of the three bike-borne suspects suffered a bullet injury.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-07-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 00:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A suspect in the killing of a money lender here earlier this month was arrested on Monday after an encounter with police, officials said.

The Murad Nagar police arrested the accused, Ankit, after the exchange of fire at the embankment of Ganga canal near Nahal village.

The encounter took place around 3 pm in which one of the three bike-borne suspects suffered a bullet injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

His two accomplices who were riding pillion on the same bike managed to escape from the spot, SSP Amit Pathak said.

Police were tipped off that three suspects would arrive on a bike which was robbed from a passerby in Modinagar on July 13. As they reached the Ganga canal area, police signalled the motorcylist to spot. He, instead, fired at the police team.

In the retaliatory firing, one out of three suspects suffered an injury, the SSP said.

Based on Ankit's disclosures, police arrested another suspect, Anuj, from his hideout of Muradnagar. In total, two suspects have been arrested while two managed to flee.

During interrogation, Ankit confessed that on the next day after robbing the bike, they had shot at a money lender on July 14 and his distant relative in Ukhlarsi village of Muradnagar when they were sitting at their residence.

The financier and his relative were identified as Rishi Chowdhary and Sumit, respectively. Both had suffered bullet injuries. Chowdhary succumbed to the injuries while Sumit is undergoing treatment. Police have recovered a 30 bore pistol and 12 cartridges from the possession of Ankit, SSP Pathak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

