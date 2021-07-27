Left Menu

Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka out of Tokyo 2020 third round

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 10:32 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
Japan's Naomi Osaka was on Tuesday beaten in the third round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic tennis singles tournament.

The world number two lost 6-1 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

