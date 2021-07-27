Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka out of Tokyo 2020 third round
Japan's Naomi Osaka was on Tuesday beaten in the third round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic tennis singles tournament.
The world number two lost 6-1 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.
