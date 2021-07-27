Man arrested in Kolkata for posing as IPS officer, demanding money

A man has been arrested in Kolkata for posing as an IPS officer with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and demanding Rs 2 lakh from a person, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged at Park Street police station, the anti-rowdy section of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department arrested the fake IPS officer and two of his associates, including a security guard, from the city's Belghoria area late on Monday night, he said.

A vehicle, with a blue beacon light and a fake flag resembling the one used by IPS officers fixed on it, has also been seized, the officer said.

''The accused posing as an IPS officer with the NIA had asked the complainant to pay Rs 2 lakh to avoid arrest. We have arrested him and seized the vehicle used by the trio.

''Further investigation is underway to find out whether the accused has duped anyone by posing as an IPS officer,'' he added.

