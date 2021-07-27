Youth shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Militants on Tuesday shot dead a youth in the Nawakadal area of the city, police said.

''Suspected terrorists shot Sheikh Meeran in the head in his locality in Nawakadal at around 11.30 am,'' a police official said.

He said Meeran was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and started investigation, the official said.

