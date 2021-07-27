Youth shot dead by militants in Srinagar
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Militants on Tuesday shot dead a youth in the Nawakadal area of the city, police said.
''Suspected terrorists shot Sheikh Meeran in the head in his locality in Nawakadal at around 11.30 am,'' a police official said.
Advertisement
He said Meeran was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.
Police have taken cognisance of the incident and started investigation, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nawakadal
- Sheikh Meeran
- Meeran
Advertisement